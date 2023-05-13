Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 1,049,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,273,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The company has a market cap of $833.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -139.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 625.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,011.3% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.