Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VIV. UBS Group upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

VIV stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.2417 dividend. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.