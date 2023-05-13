Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $485.67.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $410.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $424.46 and a 200 day moving average of $416.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after buying an additional 1,402,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,332,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $67,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

