Telcoin (TEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Telcoin has a total market cap of $100.51 million and $1.00 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telcoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Telcoin

Telcoin was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

