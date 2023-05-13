TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.85.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,018. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Veritable L.P. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,231,000 after purchasing an additional 65,896 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

