TD Cowen Trims Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Target Price to $33.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ICHR. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of ICHR opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78. Ichor has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $792.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ichor had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $301.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. Research analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $259,719.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,421.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ichor by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ichor by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

