TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Short Interest Up 21.2% in April

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 484,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

TaskUs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TASK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 360,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,946. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 2.50.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

