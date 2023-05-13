Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Short Interest Up 51.9% in April

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the April 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Talkspace stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,984,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Talkspace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TALKW remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,942. Talkspace has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10.

