Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.28-$3.28 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.03 billion-$29.03 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,755.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

