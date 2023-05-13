Tacita Capital Inc Sells 4,730 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tacita Capital Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $136.61. 604,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,298. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.34. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

