Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Table Trac Stock Performance

TBTC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. 5,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. Table Trac has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

