Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Table Trac Stock Performance
TBTC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. 5,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. Table Trac has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.50.
About Table Trac
