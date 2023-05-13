TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Update

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TAAT Global Alternatives Price Performance

Shares of TOBAF remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. 5,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,991. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. TAAT Global Alternatives has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.09.

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

