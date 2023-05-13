Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.88-$1.88 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48 billion-$3.48 billion.
Sysmex Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of SSMXY opened at $32.83 on Friday. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36.
Sysmex Company Profile
