Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Sysco were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after buying an additional 224,253 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Sysco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 1.3 %

Sysco stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.