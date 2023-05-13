Synthetix (SNX) Price Reaches $2.05 on Exchanges

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00007614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $530.10 million and approximately $18.84 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 318,299,576 coins and its circulating supply is 259,144,285 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

