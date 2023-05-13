Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Shiu Leung Chan Purchases 1,000 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.25. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $143.53.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after acquiring an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.