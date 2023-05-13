Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Shiu Leung Chan Purchases 1,000 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Super Micro Computer Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.25. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $143.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.
Featured Articles
