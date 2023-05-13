SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the April 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 893,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STKL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.63 and a beta of 1.48.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

