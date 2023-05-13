Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

SMMT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,340. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 16.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 196,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $206,180.10. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh acquired 15,973,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $16,772,430.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,395,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,565,032.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 196,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $206,180.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 392,659,985 shares of company stock valued at $412,292,984 in the last three months. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,310,393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 622,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 482,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 935.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 397,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

