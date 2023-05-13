Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Strauss Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGLJF remained flat at $28.93 during trading hours on Friday. 2,340 shares of the company were exchanged. Strauss Group has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93.

Get Strauss Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Strauss Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Strauss Group

Strauss Group Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a variety of branded food and beverage products. It operates the following operating segment: Health and Wellness; Fun and Indulgence; Israel Coffee; International Coffee; International Dips and Spreads; Water; and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strauss Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strauss Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.