Stratis Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.21 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001816 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $72.59 million and $7.21 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,791.20 or 0.06678255 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00055764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00040516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00019001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,064,327 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

