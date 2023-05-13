StockNews.com Upgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.55.

International Paper Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,405 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,915,000 after acquiring an additional 642,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,537,000 after purchasing an additional 283,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

