StockNews.com Lowers Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.43) to GBX 3,700 ($46.69) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.57) to GBX 4,500 ($56.78) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.87) to GBX 2,750 ($34.70) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.78) to GBX 4,200 ($53.00) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $178.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Diageo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 26.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,331,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.