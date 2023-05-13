Stifel Nicolaus Trims AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Target Price to $21.00

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ASLE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AerSale in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded AerSale from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
AerSale Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of ASLE stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $795.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. AerSale has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $21.76.
AerSale Company Profile
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
