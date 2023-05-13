Stifel Nicolaus Trims AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Target Price to $21.00

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASLE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AerSale in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded AerSale from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $795.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. AerSale has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $21.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,120,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,619,000 after purchasing an additional 369,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 16.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 238,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,585,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 125,863 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 964,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 465,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 73.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 363,292 shares in the last quarter.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

