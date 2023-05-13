Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.21. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $16.08.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 19.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

