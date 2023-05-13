Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,557,889 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 50,544 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Starbucks worth $253,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.12 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.33 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.33.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

