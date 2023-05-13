Stantec (NYSE:STN) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $58.16 on Thursday. Stantec has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Stantec had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $832.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $60,382,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Stantec by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,051,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,350,000 after buying an additional 719,853 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Stantec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,225,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,654,000 after buying an additional 671,306 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stantec by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,223,000 after buying an additional 327,185 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stantec by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,198,000 after buying an additional 320,602 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

