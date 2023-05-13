SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,937. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.64. The company has a market cap of $216.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $298.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,294. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

