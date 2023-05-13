SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 71.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Micron Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,131,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,754,369. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

