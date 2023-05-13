SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.6% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,129,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $101,471,000 after purchasing an additional 483,404 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 179,978 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. 14,097,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,112,477. The stock has a market cap of $191.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

