SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,369,000 after buying an additional 203,030 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,087,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955,972. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.73.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

