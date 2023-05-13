Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Springwater Special Situations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWSS remained flat at $10.33 on Friday. Springwater Special Situations has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWSS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the third quarter worth $71,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Springwater Special Situations by 636.6% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 81,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 70,476 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Springwater Special Situations

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

