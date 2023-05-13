Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the April 15th total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Spok

In other news, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $63,509.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 815,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,365,860.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Spok news, COO Michael W. Wallace purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $25,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,509.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 815,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,365,860.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,856 shares of company stock valued at $327,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Spok in the third quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Spok by 62,887.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spok Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently commented on SPOK. StockNews.com cut shares of Spok from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. 157,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,072. The firm has a market cap of $260.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. Spok has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

Spok Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Spok’s payout ratio is 77.64%.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

