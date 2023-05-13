SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 613,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,287 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $27,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA KBE remained flat at $32.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,865. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $52.53.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
