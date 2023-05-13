SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 613,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,287 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $27,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KBE remained flat at $32.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,865. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $52.53.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.