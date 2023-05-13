Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $100.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average is $115.20. 3M has a 12-month low of $99.27 and a 12-month high of $152.50.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

