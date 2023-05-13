Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Shares of MCHP opened at $73.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average of $76.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

