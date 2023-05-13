Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 87,121 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 274,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.7 %

F opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.