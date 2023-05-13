Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 3,713 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $222.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

