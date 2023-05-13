Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 11,715 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,580,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after buying an additional 1,060,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9,361.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,837,000 after buying an additional 807,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after buying an additional 566,512 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $92.34.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $846,258. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Recommended Stories

