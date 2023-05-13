Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) PT Lowered to $24.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Sonos stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. Sonos has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.55, a PEG ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $672.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.33 million. Sonos had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $273,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $273,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $820,990.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,822 shares of company stock worth $556,778 over the last 90 days. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 77.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after buying an additional 9,759,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonos by 32.4% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 7,190,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,776 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,452,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 4.8% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,400,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,967,000 after purchasing an additional 246,691 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

