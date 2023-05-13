Somerville Kurt F Sells 75 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,200,000 after buying an additional 54,723 shares during the period. Lion Long Term Partners LP acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,949,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $1,365.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,317.37 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,616.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2,029.23.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TPL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading

