Somerville Kurt F Sells 100 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Somerville Kurt F cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,952. The company has a market cap of $307.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.