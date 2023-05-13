Somerville Kurt F Sells 100 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Somerville Kurt F cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,952. The company has a market cap of $307.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
