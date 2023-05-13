Somerville Kurt F Has $14.28 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up 2.8% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F owned about 0.20% of AptarGroup worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,981,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,950,000 after buying an additional 97,888 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,251,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,647,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 961,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after purchasing an additional 295,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 781,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ATR traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.79. 168,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.72.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,060 shares of company stock worth $8,248,427. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ATR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

