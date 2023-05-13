Somerville Kurt F Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.5% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,745. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.