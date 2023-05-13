Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1353 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Solvay’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Solvay Stock Performance

Shares of SLVYY opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Solvay has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Solvay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

