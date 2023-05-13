Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $167.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.24.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

