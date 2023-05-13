Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $167.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $339.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.24.
Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy
In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
