Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 656 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 766,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,333,000 after purchasing an additional 61,014 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 126,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,056,000. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

