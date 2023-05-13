Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,650,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,000.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $508.15 million for the quarter. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.77%.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -12.07%.
Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.
