Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,650,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,000.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Enerflex Stock Up 0.2 %

EFXT stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.52 million and a P/E ratio of -10.57.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $508.15 million for the quarter. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.77%.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -12.07%.

About Enerflex

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.