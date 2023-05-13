Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

In other Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,420,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,207.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 5,005,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,465,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,654.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,420,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,207.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,098,646 shares of company stock valued at $174,256.

BATS UNOV opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

