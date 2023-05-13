SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) versus Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Financial Review

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) and Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seiko Epson has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Seiko Epson pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seiko Epson pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $622.91 million 5.45 $660.64 million $5.82 3.28 Seiko Epson $9.98 billion 0.59 $563.11 million $0.85 8.96

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Seiko Epson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seiko Epson. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seiko Epson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Seiko Epson shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Seiko Epson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 Seiko Epson 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.56%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Seiko Epson.

Profitability

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Seiko Epson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Seiko Epson 5.64% 10.79% 5.73%

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in developing, leasing, constructing, owning and managing shopping centers, office buildings, high-rise and low-rise condominiums and rental residences, seniors’ housing, townhome units, self-storage rental facilities, and industrial facilities. The company was founded by Mitchell Goldhar in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others. The Visual Communications segment offers 3LCD projectors, HTPS-TFT panels for 3LCD projectors, smart eyewear and others. The Wearable & Industrial Products segment offers watches, watch movements, sensing equipment, industrial robots, IC handlers, crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, CMOS LSIs, metal powders, surface finishing and others. The company was founded on May 18, 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

