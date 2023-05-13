Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$11.25

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance

TSE SGR.UN opened at C$13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.60, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$783.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.48. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of C$12.74 and a 52-week high of C$16.38.

Slate Grocery REIT Announces Dividend

About Slate Grocery REIT

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Slate Grocery REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Featured Stories

